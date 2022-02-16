Xbox Series X is about to get a Quick Resume upgrade

The splendid Xbox Series X feature that allows you to pick up exactly where you left off, without those annoying load times getting in the way, is getting an update – that's right gamers, Quick Resume is about to get even better.

As first spotted by Tom's Guide, Microsoft is currently trialling a way to allow two games to be kept in a Quick Resume state permanently. Essentially, it means you won’t have to sacrifice your favourite games in a bid to minimise those loading screens.

It's a big deal because, although Xbox Series X currently allows you to have three games in their suspended state, the new update will permit two games to stay in their Quick Resume state no matter how many other games you choose to play in the meantime. And let's be honest, waiting for games to load is not good, which is why Quick Resume is one of the most noteworthy features of Xbox Series X and Series S – and one that so far, the Sony PS5 has been unable to match.

When is it coming? There's the rub. The new feature was mentioned in Xbox's latest Insider Release Notes for the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring, on 11th February, but Xbox Insider had to take to Twitter to that explain that this particular feature is "coming with a future update" (so not ready yet), and its inclusion in the recent release notes was an error.

Hey Alpha Skip-Ahead #XboxInsiders, sorry for the confusion but it looks like the new feature won't be available with today's update, but will be coming to you with a future update. Keep an eye out on the release notes for when the feature will be available.February 11, 2022 See more

The actual notes have now been massaged to remove any mention of the new Quick Resume feature and avoid further confusion, but at least we know what’s to come in the (hopefully near) future...

MORE:

Considering a new console? See PS5 vs Xbox Series X: which is better?

Got to be PlayStation? See PS5 restock news: where to buy a PS5 console in 2022

Here's our pick of the best Xbox Series X games 2022