Xbox Series X is about to get a Quick Resume upgrade

By published

One of Xbox Series X's best features, but better

Xbox Series X
(Image credit: Future)

The splendid Xbox Series X feature that allows you to pick up exactly where you left off, without those annoying load times getting in the way, is getting an update – that's right gamers, Quick Resume is about to get even better.

As first spotted by Tom's Guide, Microsoft is currently trialling a way to allow two games to be kept in a Quick Resume state permanently. Essentially, it means you won’t have to sacrifice your favourite games in a bid to minimise those loading screens. 

It's a big deal because, although Xbox Series X currently allows you to have three games in their suspended state, the new update will permit two games to stay in their Quick Resume state no matter how many other games you choose to play in the meantime. And let's be honest, waiting for games to load is not good, which is why Quick Resume is one of the most noteworthy features of Xbox Series X and Series S – and one that so far, the Sony PS5 has been unable to match. 

When is it coming? There's the rub. The new feature was mentioned in Xbox's latest Insider Release Notes for the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring, on 11th February, but Xbox Insider had to take to Twitter to that explain that this particular feature is "coming with a future update" (so not ready yet), and its inclusion in the recent release notes was an error. 

See more

The actual notes have now been massaged to remove any mention of the new Quick Resume feature and avoid further confusion, but at least we know what’s to come in the (hopefully near) future...

MORE:

Considering a new console? See PS5 vs Xbox Series X: which is better?

Got to be PlayStation? See PS5 restock news: where to buy a PS5 console in 2022

Here's our pick of the best Xbox Series X games 2022

Becky Scarrott

Becky has been a full-time staff writer at What Hi-Fi? since March 2019. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, she freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 20-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance is of course tethered to a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo, This is Cabaret and The Stage. When not writing, she dances, spins in the air, drinks coffee, watches football or surfs in Cornwall with her other half – a football writer whose talent knows no bounds. 