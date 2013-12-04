Wow have we got the ultimate Christmas competition for you! Here's your chance to win a cutting-edge curved-screen OLED TV from LG worth a whopping £8000! We've just tested one and published our full verdict online, as you can read in our in-depth LG 55EA980W review.
We said: "Stunning black levels, punchy highllghts and a natural touch with colours make this LG OLED a great first effort.
"Watching Pacific Rim on Blu-ray, black levels are stunning. They're properly dark, inky-deep and solid – far more than we've previously seen on Full HD LCD and plasma sets.
"In contrast, white levels are bright and punchy. The picture as a whole is clean, detailed and has a natural colour balance. It’s lovely to watch."
To enter this amazing competition, just head on over to the LG - How To Live It website by clicking here and follow the instructions on the page. Good luck!
Exclusive review: LG 55EA980W curved OLED TV
by Andy Clough
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter