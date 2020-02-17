What Hi-Fi? to demo 8K TV and stunning surround sound at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show

It just wouldn't be the Bristol Hi-Fi Show without a cutting edge What Hi-Fi? sound and vision demo, and 2020 is no different.

From Friday 21st Feb through Sunday 23rd Feb, we'll be at the Marriott City Centre Hotel, Bristol serving up a stunning 8K TV demo, and immersing visitors in 7.2 surround sound.

We're excited to announce that for 2020, we've teamed up with LG to bring showgoers an exclusive first look at one of its 2020 8K OLED TV models, the 77in OLED77ZX.

(Image credit: Wharfedale)

There will be a selection of 8K demo clips to feast your eyes on, and we'll be supplementing this with a sofa-shaking 4K surround sound demo. You'll get to hear a full-blown 7.2 speaker package based on the five-star Wharfedale Evo 4.4 floorstanders (pictured), so it should be something special.

And the electronics? This year's demo will be powered by some Award-winning kit in the shape of the Pioneer UDP-LX500 4K Blu-ray player and Denon AVC-X6500H AV receiver - ideal for getting the best picture and sound possible out of the content we'll be showing.

Be sure to head over to the What Hi-Fi? stand to guarantee your seat at what should be one of the biggest and best demos at the Bristol Show. Not got a ticket? You can still buy them here.

