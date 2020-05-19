What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020: all the dates and details!

The What Hi-Fi? Awards will once again return in 2020 – one way or another.

Our annual celebration of the very best products of the year will be back for a 38th time in 2020, showcasing winning products across a wide range of categories.

We will be announcing all the Best Buy winners online, this year on Monday 5th October. This will be followed by the traditional What Hi-Fi? Awards night celebration dinner – where we announce the Products of the Year and a few extra special awards – on Thursday 5th November. The special What Hi-Fi? Awards issue of the magazine will go on sale, in print and digital editions, on Friday 6th November.

Of course, 2020 has not been an ordinary year for any of us. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will be monitoring the UK government advice, and acting accordingly. Rest assured, the 2020 Awards announcements in print and online will proceed as normal.

Our dedicated team of reviewers – with almost 100 years of experience between them! - remains hard at work testing equipment to our usual high standards in order to produce the definitive list of the very best products on the market in 2020. Manufacturers can from today submit new products for consideration, which will then be tested against the existing class-leaders.

From speakers to streamers, headphones to TVs, we will be bringing you winners across 29 categories, as well as our five special awards announced on the night (Innovation, Temptation, Readers' Award, Hall of Fame, Outstanding Contribution).

It's been a turbulent year so far but we think that makes our support for the companies, people and products that make our lives more enjoyable, all the more important. Roll on October...