Virgin Media has won the contract to bring free wi-fi to the London tube network during this summer's Olympics.

The new service will launch as free, unlimited wi-fi available at London Underground stations (but not in the tunnels) from summer 2012.

Virgin will introduce wi-fi at around 80 stations by this summer, with up to 120 stations getting wi-fi by the end of this year.

However, after the trial period wi-fi at tube stations will be made available as part of Virgin Media's broadband and mobile subscription packages, so you'll have to pay for full internet access underground.

Passengers will still be able to get free up-to-date travel information on their smartphone or tablet through a free online portal.

