The dekk is the first in a new series of audio anti-vibration platforms and is designed for use with a turntable, CD player, streaming service, server, digital-to-analogue converter or amplifier.

Vayta has been inspired in designing the concept of dekk as a result of unpleasant vibrations often generated when listening to music – and hope the dekk can make them a thing of the past.

The company says it has used some of the world's leading audio vibration materials, as well as "uniquely clever and patented design features" to make your audio experience better.

Its design sees the use of feet that boast a visco-elastic material called Sorbothane – a solid that behaves like a liquid when pressure is applied to it, and therefore absorbent.

Meanwhile, a patented design called Acoustic Damping System (ADS) Technology has also been applied, which allows the feet to unlock and disengage when pressure is applied.

This means the audio device you're using and the Corian-made platform on which it sits are left "floating" on the Sorbothane – a design feature that aims to reduce vibrations further.

Working in partnership with British design agency 3DI, Vayta is confident it has produced an innovative product that will enhance your audio experience while also looking good too.

If your appetite has been whetted by dekk, you could be among the first to own a completed dekk platform with a Kickstarter pledge of £199 – if you get in early on the campaign.

The £10,000 funding target is designed to fulfil an "initial production run", with shipping due to start in November. It's expected the full platform will cost around £349 on general sale.

