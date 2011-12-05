Update 05.12.11

Cyrus is extending its streamer starter pack promotion (see below) until December 31st "to celebrate our recent success in the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Awards", the company says.

We voted the Cyrus Stream XP best streamer £1000-£2500, and the Cyrus Streamline best streaming system up to £2000.

So if you fancy a free NAS device and network switch with your new Cyrus streaming system, pop down to your local dealer before the end of this month.

Published 04.08.11

Cyrus is promoting its streaming products with the offer of a starter pack to ensure new buyers get the most from their purchases.

Buy a Stream XP, Stream X or Streamline from an authorised dealer between now and the end of September, and you'll receive a free NAS device and network switch.

The company says the pack contains 'everything you need to get your new Cyrus Streaming Music player up and running in a matter of minutes'.

The NAS is a 1TB device, which Cyrus points out is able to hold 'thousands of albums in high quality FLAC file format, so all of your music can be stored on one smart and compact unit.

'The pack also contains a network switch that ensures data is transferred quickly and reliably between the connected components to provide optimum performance and enjoyment.'

Cyrus adds that 'The thoughtfully chosen NAS drive and network switch will also release the full potential of the n-remote so you will have a host of options in which to browse your music, all at the touch of a button.'

For details of participating dealers, see the dedicated page on the Cyrus website.

