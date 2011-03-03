Its new range of in-ear headphones can also be custom-finished in any colour - and with any design - of your choice. The company is also offering a re-finishing and tune-up service for your existing in-ear headphones, whatever the brand.

But Unique Melody is keen to point out that this isn't a mere 'pimp my headphones' offering - it claims its new Aero, Mage and Miracle models "offer unrivalled sound quality at their price level".

The Aero is a three-driver-per-ear design, costing £495. The four-drive Mage costs £595, while the six-driver Miracle will set you back £795. Each comes with detachable/upgradable headphone cables.

That price includes an appointment with an approved audiologist - who'll take a mould of your ears from which the custom ear-buds are made - plus your choice of finish.

Unique Melody says: "Customers can chose any colour available on earth for the faceplate, shell, and tips of their custom, along with personalised artwork completely free of charge".

We hope to be testing the Miracle headphones soon - once we've had some custom moulding done...

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join Whathifi.com on Facebook