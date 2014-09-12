Music stations Heart and Capital TV, Clubland TV, Planet Pop, Channel AKA, and Now Music will form a music hub on TVPlayer, while the four-strong portfolio of QVC home shopping channels launch soon.

Other additions include FashionTV (launching this weekend), Christian channel Revelation TV, global news channel France 24 (English version), and south Asian channels SAB TV, Colours and Rishtey.

To access TVPlayer through Freeview, you'll need to connect a compatible HD TV to the internet – with 3.7 million customers currently using Freeview HD TVs and boxes, according to a Freeview report.

TVPlayer CEO Adam Smith said: "TVPlayer offers a vehicle for popular free-to-air channels to air not only via mobile, tablets and desktop, but also now to Freeview HD homes."

More channels are also in the pipeline, says TVPlayer – the OTT platform launched by Simplestream in the UK to stream live TV across a variety of connected devices from a range of free-to-air broadcasters.

