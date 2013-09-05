Toshiba has taken the wraps off its three-strong range of Ultra HD 4K TVs here at IFA 2013, and they'll be in the shops later this month.

The Toshiba L9/M9 range comprises of three screen sizes: 58in, 65in and 85in, selling for £3000, £5500 and £14,000 respectively. We suspect that last one will be the reserve of Russian billionaires and Premiership footballers.

They are all LED-backlit screens with Toshiba's own CEVO 4K engine (first seen on last year's Toshiba 55ZL2 glasses-free 3D TV), smart TV functionality and have HDMI 1.4 connectivity as standard. A spokesman for Toshiba says the company is working on a firmware upgrade for the new HDMI 2.0 standard (we're hearing that a lot here in Berlin).

Interestingly, Toshiba also had a smaller prototype 50in Ultra HD screen on show at IFA, which the firm says it is 'evaluating', particularly for the UK market. We reckon a 4K TV at that size could be popular.

Also on show in Berlin is Toshiba's compact BDX6400KE 4K upscaling, 3D Blu-ray player with Miracast, and the new L5 slim LED 100Hz TV range in 40, 50 and 58in screen sizes. Sadly neither the BD player nor the L5 TVs are coming to the UK.

Hopefully we will be getting the company's new range of soundbars, from the compact, 60W Toshiba Mini 3D Soundbar II (for use with smartphones, tablets and PCs) with Bluetooth and '3D Sound', to the full-size SB3950 E1 (40W) and SB3950 M1 (150W) models with DTS TruSurround, optical input and 3.5mm jack.

By Andy Clough

