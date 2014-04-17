Luxury lifestyle accessories company, Tonino Lamborghini, has launched three new pairs of in-ear headphones to make up the Quantum range.

The three models use premium quality materials and feature the classic 'Raging Bull' logo that has made Lamborghini famous. But this isn't quite the same Lamborghini: Tonino Lamborghini is the son of Ferrucio Lamborghini, and it's Ferrucio who is the founder of 'Automobil Lamborghini', who of course take care of the premium motors.

Back on the headphones, the entry level Quantum EL-01 in-ears feature a 10mm driver and a one-touch remote with in-line microphone that's compatible with Android smartphones and tablets. They will retail for £58 when they go on sale in June.

Both the EL-01 and the midrange ML-01(pictured above) feature patented Thin Film Acoustic Technology (TFAT). This, Tonino Lamborghini claims, delivers "clean and detailed sound, tight bass and particularly expressive vocal transmission".

The Quantum ML-01 come with a three-button in-line microphone for use with Apple devices and will retail for £82 in June.

The high-end Quantum HL-01(pictured above) uses Double Driver technology for "unsurpassed audio quality". Tonino reckons they're pretty good, then.

The HL-01 earphones have a more secure in-ear fit and again, a three-button in-line microphone. The Quantum HL-01 will retail for £124 in June.

All models come with a metal clothing clip, hard-shell carry case and silicon and foam ear-tips. Tonino Lamborghini plans to release larger over-ear headphones in the Quantum range in the future.

by Max Langridge

