The new company is offering its first two products through a Kickstarter campaign. There are two models initially: Duetto (above) and Solo (below).

Both are DAB, DAB+ and FM radios with built-in aptX Bluetooth and internet radio. The Solo has a 60W RMS digital amplifier with custom DSP (Digital Signal Processing), a four-layer voice coil, 8cm woofer and 20mm tweeter.

A 7cm colour display can show artist and song information, while the unit has dual alarms, four inputs (including one optical), DLNA connectivity and is Google Cast/Amazon Dot-ready. It's available in “furniture-grade” wood finishes as well as high-gloss white lacquer.

The Como Solo will cost $299 when it goes on sale in October - you can order one early on Kickstarter by pledging $200 or more.

The larger, stereo Como Duetto has a similar specification to the Solo but houses twice as many speakers to fill a larger room, and comes with an 8cm screen. It, like the Solo, is also multi-room capable and is compatible with a free Android or iOS Como Control app for smartphones and tablets.

You can snap up a Duetto on Kickstarter now by pledging $275 or more.

Tom DeVesto’s former company, Tivoli Audio, was bought by Toronto-based Serruya Private Equity last year for an undisclosed sum to become its flagship consumer electronics brand. Prior to setting up Tivoli, DeVesto founded Cambridge SoundWorks.

