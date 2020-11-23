This killer Amazon Black Friday TV deal saves you $200 on a new 65-inch 4K Sony

Sony's premium TVs often command premium prices – but not during the Black Friday deals, it seems. Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony X800H 4K TV range – and across multiple sizes.

The best saving is on the 65-inch model, which has dropped from $1000 to just $798. The 55-inch variant is now only $698 (down from $800), while the 49-inch version has also shed $100, now just $548.

They're very generous savings on 2020 4K TVs with support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos audio and Google Assistant voice control. It's not often you see a big name paired with generously discounted prices like these.

Browse today's best Black Friday TV deals

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from What Hi Fi and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Black Friday TV deal

Sony X800H 55-inch 4K smart TV: $800 $698 at Amazon

Fancy kickstarting your Christmas with a good discount on a Sony 4K TV? Here's your chance. The X800H boasts a premium design, high-contrast ratio and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10. Grab one before Amazon's Black Friday deal expires.View Deal

While we've not reviewed this mid-ranging Sony XBR-X800H, we can tell you that it features Sony's impressive, tried-and-tested X1 picture processor, and that the models we've seen in the Sony 2020 TV range so far are more than capable of going toe-to-toe with any similarly-priced rivals. Oh, and just look at those Amazon customer reviews!

This LED TV sports a direct-lit panel that complements its 4K resolution with support for HDR10 and the more premium Dolby Vision HDR. There's also Dolby Atmos audio support, AirPlay 2 and Alexa/Google Assistant onboard. There's even a built-in gaming mode – handy if you've just taken delivery of a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Google's Android TV-based smart interface is a joy to use and bristles with built-in apps including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, Showtime, HBO Max, CBS All Access, Starz, Sling and YouTubeTV.

When you add together its classy design, premium specification and of course those massive price drops, you get a Black Friday bargain that's well worth considering.

Want to get the very best picture performances? If you've got a bit more cash to splash, we'd take a gander at our pick of the best OLED TV deals too.

MORE:

Best Amazon Black Friday deals: electronics deals from TVs to headphones

Get up to speed with the latest Best Buy Black Friday deals

Want the size up the competition? Here are the best OLED TVs you can buy