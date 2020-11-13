This killer Amazon Black Friday TV deal saves you $300 on a 75-inch 4K Sony

Sony's premium TVs often command premium prices – but not during a Black Friday sale, it seems. Amazon has just slashed the price of the 75-inch Sony XBR-75800H 4K TV from $1298 to only $998.

That's a huge saving of $300 on a 2020 4K TV with support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos audio and Google Assistant voice control. It's not often you see a big name paired with a big screen for size for less than $1000.

Black Friday TV deal

Sony X800H 75-inch 4K smart TV: $1399 $999 at Amazon

Fancy kickstarting your Christmas with a $400 discount on a Sony 4K TV? Here's your chance. The X800H boasts a premium design, high-contrast ratio and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10. Grab one before Amazon's Black Friday deal expires.View Deal

While we've not reviewed this mid-ranging Sony XBR-X800H, we can tell you that it features Sony's impressive, tried-and-tested X1 picture processor, and that the models we've seen in the Sony 2020 TV range so far are more than capable of going toe-to-toe with any similarly-priced rivals. Oh, and just look at those Amazon customer reviews!

This 75-inch LED TV sports a direct-lit panel that complements its 4K resolution with support for HDR10 and the more premium Dolby Vision HDR. There's also Dolby Atmos audio support, AirPlay 2 and Alexa/Google Assistant onboard. There's even a built-in gaming mode – handy if you've just taken delivery of a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Google's Android TV-based smart interface is a joy to use and bristles with built-in apps including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, Showtime, HBO Max, CBS All Access, Starz, Sling and YouTubeTV.

When you add together its classy design, premium specification and of course that massive $300 price drop, you get a Black Friday bargain that's well worth considering.

