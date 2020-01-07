The world's first THX Spatial Audio phone promises surround sound from any headphones

Cinema audio specialists THX have put its Spatial Audio technology into a smartphone for the very first time. The tech, which claims to recreate 360-degree audio from bog-standard two-channel headphones, can now be found inside the Zmbizi smartphone. And pre-orders are open now.

The handset's makers are keen to stress that Spatial Audio is for music, movies and games, and we can certainly see the appeal with blockbuster films and intense action gaming.

Using the THX app, you can create a personalised profile based on a photo of your ear, which supposedly makes for a more compelling listening experience, tailored to your lugs.

Audio tricks aside, Zmbizi is a pretty standard smartphone. Android 9.0 comes as standard, as does 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There's a 6.23-inch screen, with a rear fingerprint sensor and NFC for contactless payments.

The THX phone will work on AT&T and T-Mobile in the US, and costs $389. It's due to be shipping at the end of February.

MORE:

CES 2020: all the highlights

Best smartphones for music and movies

Sony 360 Reality Audio: everything you need to know