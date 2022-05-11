The ultimate TV? LG Display has just demonstrated a 97-inch OLED.EX panel

LG Display has unveiled its first-ever 97-inch OLED.EX TV panel at the annual Society for Information Display conference this week, alongside other OLED innovations, including foldable and bendable displays.

A new technology for 2022, OLED.EX uses many of the innovations LG had developed for its flagship Evo displays. An acronym of ‘Evolution’ and ‘eXperience’, OLED.EX uses deuterium and a proprietary algorithm-based ‘EX Technology,’ to help increase brightness by a claimed 30 per cent compared to conventional OLED displays.

LG says that EX Technology can predict each diode's usage amount based on your viewing habits to more precisely control the display’s energy input and therefore "more accurately express the details and colours of the video content being played".

As deuterium is more efficient and stable than the hydrogen-based compounds currently used, it has a longer lifespan and requires less cooling. This means that overall panel thickness can be reduced by 30 per cent compared to existing panels – bringing a 65-inch OLED panel down from 6mm to a wafer-thin 4mm.

LG hasn't elaborated on specs and availability for the new panel or which models will benefit from the technology. However, it has been confirmed the massive 97-inch panel will be the largest available size. The company has previously indicated that production of the new screens would begin at a handful of sites in the second quarter of 2022.

(Image credit: LG)

In addition to OLED.EX, LG Display is also showcasing a 42-inch Bendable OLED Gaming display at SID. With a potential radius of up to 100cm, users will be able to bend and straighten the screen to best suit the type of content they're watching.

The company also announced plans to unveil an entirely new form of foldable OLED technology later this year. Products under development include an 8-inch and 360-degree foldable OLED display that, it's claimed, can be folded inwards and outwards more than 200,000 times without affecting its performance, and a 17-inch foldable laptop display designed to easily convert to a tablet and portable monitor.

MORE:

QD-OLED TV: everything you need to know about the game-changing new TV tech

These are the best OLED TVs available right now

Hands-on: LG G2 and C2 OLED TV review