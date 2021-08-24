The new, lighter PS5 is now on sale in Australia

A new, lighter version of the PS5 has gone on sale in Australia. This new version has only a couple of subtle production tweaks, doesn't offer any new features, and sadly it won't be any easier to find on our where to buy a PS5 page.

So what's new? As spotted by Press-Start, it has a new model number (CFI-1102A), and, as we reported last month when the device was spotted in Japan, it's lighter than the previous model by 300g. There's also a new screw attaching the console to the base stand – while previously this required a screwdriver, now it can be tightened and loosened by hand.

These tweaks might make the console easier to produce, but they won't fix the production issues that have plagued the console since launch. These have been mostly caused by a global chip shortage – something that has also hit its rival, the Xbox Series X, as well as other consumer electronics like smartphones and tablets. This new model uses the same internal components as its predecessor, so expect supply issues to persist for the foreseeable.

Sony is rumoured to be working on a fully redesigned PS5 to launch next year, which could be called the PS5 Pro. This is said to feature a semi-customised chip made by AMD which should – hopefully – put an end to these production woes once and for all.

MORE:

Looking for a console? Here's where to buy a PS5

Which PS5 console is for you? PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition

Our pick of the best gaming TVs