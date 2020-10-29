The best of Best Buy's Black Friday deals go big on headphones and 4K TVs

Best Buy has taken the wraps off its early Black Friday deals, and if you're quick you can score some very dishy discounts on a whole host of excellent tech, including headphones, OLED TVs and more.

There's an avalanche of offers, particularly on headphones and TVs, but to help you in your search for the most worthy we have cherry-picked the best deals and assembled them below...

Best Buy Black Friday headphones deals

Firstly, there's $72 off the new, five-star Sony WH-1000XM4s noise-cancellers – these detail-rich What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winners are now only $278. That's an awesome discount on a pair of stellar cans that have only recently hit stores.

Prefer wireless buds? Best Buy has also slashed the price of the also-Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM3s by a hefty $62 – they're now only $168. The XM3s are our favourite true wireless earbuds and sound even better than the Apple AirPods Pros (speaking of which, Best Buy has chopped $15 off Apple's noise-cancelling buds, too).

Fan of excellent British hi-fi? The five-star Bowers & Wilkins PX7s over-ear headphones have shed $50 – they were $400 but are now $350.

And, one for the runners and gym bunnies out there, there's now $90 off the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless buds in selected colours, making them just $160.

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones $350 $278

Sony’s premium wireless headphones deliver a sonic masterclass: they're richly detailed, enjoyably dynamic and have a natural knack for timing. Nothing really lets them down either – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great. Available in Black or Silver.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds $230 $168

Wireless earbuds don't come much greater than the Sony WF-1000XM3s. They're extremely user-friendly and offer a superb sense of musicality that makes tunes sing. Choose from Black or Champagne finishes.

View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 noise-cancelling headphones $400 $350

In our review we praised the PX7's "lively, insightful sound", "three-tiered noise cancellation" and "sophisticated, comfortable design", leaving us no choice but to award them a coveted five stars, even at the asking price of $400. Save $50 in the Best Buy sale.

View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

There's some spectacular discounts on TVs, too, including $600 off the 65-inch LG OLED65CX (was $2500, now $1900). The CX is arguably the star of LG's 2020 TV range; we awarded the 55-inch model five stars and praised its "natural performance, lovely design and improved motion handling". It's among the best TVs of this size available.

And here's another doozy: $1000 off the Sony 65-inch A9G Master Series, which has dropped from $3500 to $2500. It's one Sony's 2019 flagship models, which we called "a gorgeous TV" in our 2019 Sony KD-65AG9 review.

Fancy stepping up to 8K resolution? There's $900 off the 65-inch Samsung Q800T 8K TV (was $3200, now $2300). The Q800T is one of Samsung's most affordable 8K QLED TVs, and makes upscaled 4K content look better than ever.

Looking for a big, Super Bowl-friendly TV on a budget? You can score 40 per cent off the 75-inch Hisense H6510G, which drops from $1000 to just $600. That's a serious saving on a 4K TV with Dolby Vision HDR.

LG 55-inch OLED65CX 4K OLED smart TV $2500 $1900

The five-star LG CX TV is the most affordable LG model that offers the company’s top picture processing tech. Best Buy has chopped the price of the 65-inch model by a massive $600 – a seriously big saving. View Deal

Sony 65-inch XBR-65A9G 4K OLED smart TV $3500 $2500

This sleek 2019 Sony flagship looks and sounds better than most of its rivals and handles motion superbly. It’s a fabulous performer with 1080p, SDR content, too and sound great. Now $1000 off, it's even better value for money.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Q800T 8K QLED smart TV $3200 $2300

The Q800T is one of the highlights of Samsung's 2020 QLED TV range. It's packed with tech including Adaptive Picture+, HDR10+ support and Adaptive Sound+. That impressive feature set makes it one of the best TVs around – especially now that it's $900 cheaper.

View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H6510G 4K LED smart TV $1000 $600

This low-cost 75-inch 4K TV delivers some serious bang for your buck. It lacks a few of the features you'd find on pricier LED sets but displays native 4K content, runs Google's slick Android TV platform and has a decent response time for gaming. A true big-screen bargain. View Deal

And finally, if you're looking to beef up your home theater ahead of the holidays, Best Buy has knocked $200 off the Sony HT-G700 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar, which comes complete with a wireless subwoofer, making it a very palatable $400. Few Atmos soundbars at this price offer as much cinematic scale and weight for the money, so don't hang around if you want to snap one up.

Pumped for Black Friday 2020? Get up to speed with all the latest deals from retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and Target. We'll be keeping a close eye on prices to bring you the cream of the deals crop.

MORE

Get up to speed with the best early Black Friday deals on the internet

Splash the cash on the best hi-fi and audio deals

Where you can place your iPhone 12 pre-order now