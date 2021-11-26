The 11 best Black Friday projector deals live now: portable, mini, HD and 4K

We'll level with you: we scoured the internet for the best deals on 4K projectors, UST projectors and portables. We worked hard – Black Friday means deals galore, but we want to help you buy quality as well as save you some dollars.

We've picked through the prices across all retailers on projectors from the likes of Epson, LG, Optoma, JVC, BenQ and more, and selected only the offers that we deem most worthy of your time.

Below, you'll find offers on some of the very best projectors on the market that we've tried and tested, but also our pick of the alternative projector deals on offer. If we haven't had the pleasure of putting it through its paces, we'll use our knowledge of the market to let you know what we think of the deal.

Nebula Capsule portable projector $350 Nebula Capsule portable projector $350 $250 at Amazon (save £100)

When we reviewed it, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around – and this deal certainly adds to its appeal.

Sony VPL-VW715ES native 4K projector $10000 Sony VPL-VW715ES native 4K projector $10000 $8998 at WW Stereo (save $1002)

Pick up this five-star-reviewed native 4K projector with an impressive 10 per cent discount. With fantastic 4K detail, an exciting and vivid picture, and top notch motion processing, you'll melt into a world of cinematic bliss.

LG CineBeam HU80KA 4K projector $2700 LG CineBeam HU80KA 4K projector $2700 $2100 at Amazon (save $600)

This high-end portable projector handles 4K HDR material and comes with connectivity including an app store of its own. With 2500 lumens of brightness and a 150in picture too, it's one of the most feature-complete projectors you'll ever find.

Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K projector $1700 Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K projector $1700 $1449 at Amazon (save $251)

This 4K HDR Epson provides almost everything you could need of an entry level machine. Its natural motion handling, well balanced colors and excellent abilities with contrast go a very long way indeed. This is an exceptional budget projector, now with a tasty 15% discount.

Optoma UHD50X 4K projector $1999 Optoma UHD50X 4K projector $1999 $1599 at Amazon (save $400)

This is a very decent budget 4K projector with some good HDR pop and some of the best black depth you'll find in this price bracket and beyond. It features a powered USB socket and high frame rate HDMI certification for gamers to enjoy. And look at that 20% discount!

Epson Home Cinema 1080 HD projector $750 Epson Home Cinema 1080 HD projector $750 $649 at Crutchfield (save $101)

Not one we've tested, but the 1080 is an upgrade on the 1060. There's a boost to brightness and contrast, up to 3600 lumens from 3100, and now stated at 16,000:1 instead of 15,000:1. It sounds well worth the small extra spend to us.

BenQ TK800M 4K projector $1449 BenQ TK800M 4K projector $1449 $1155 at Walmart (save $294)

Here's a great deal on a 4K HDR projector. 3000 lumens of brightness, a 10:000:1 contrast ratio... and good customer reviews on Best Buy. Snap it up now.

Epson EpiqVision EF-11 HD projector $800 Epson EpiqVision EF-11 HD projector $800 $700 at Crutchfield (save $100)

The HD mini laser projector can produce a 1080p image of up to 150in at 1000 lumens of brightness, and it can do so with a 360-degree projection angle, meaning that you can place it almost anywhere. It has an HDMI-in and Miracast for screen sharing.

BenQ TK850 4K HDR projector $1699 BenQ TK850 4K HDR projector $1699 $1499 at Adorama (save $200)

Not one we've tested but BenQ's HDR-PRO projectors offer an affordable and effective way of getting a 4K picture without breaking the budget. The TK850 is one of the higher-specced HDR-PRO machines and should bring a decent piece of DLP home cinema action into your living room.

Samsung The Premiere LSP9T $6500 Samsung The Premiere LSP9T $6500 $5000 at Samsung (save $1500)

This is one of the most premium UST projectors around at the moment. Bright enough to use for daytime viewing and, with both a smart platform and an aerial socket, it's fully kitted out for streaming services and live TV as well as any HDMI devices.

Samsung The Premiere LSP7T $3500 Samsung The Premiere LSP7T $3500 $2500 at Samsung (save $1000)

If the LSP9T below is a little big for your budget, Samsung's more reasonable UST offers a very decent compromise without having to miss out on the brilliant Tizen OS and the very handy aerial socket for terrestrial TV. Right now, the 28% discount is particularly tempting.

