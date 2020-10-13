The 5 best Prime Day projector deals

What with masks, social distancing and the like, a trip to the cinema is not quite as relaxing as it once was. So why not make your own at home instead?

If you are looking to make your own home cinema, your first port of call should be a decent projector. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, there are some big discounts to be had.

4K is the holy grail when it comes to picture quality, but there are plenty of cheaper models that do a great job, too. And if you're not streaming a 4K service like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney Plus, or running a 4K Blu-ray player, you won't be taking advantage of those extra pixels, so you'll be paying for something you're not using.

We've scoured the internet to find the best projector deals around right now. And boy have we found some doozies. Like the Viewsonic PX727HD, a 1080p HD model that currently has $160 off. Or the Epson V11H852, a snip at $699 ($200 off its usual retail price).

Don't forget to invest in a decent sound system to get the most from your projector – here are the best Amazon Prime Day AV and home cinema deals. And make sure you bag yourself the best seat in the house come movie night.

Epson 2150 V11H852 $899 $699 at Best Buy Epson's 1080p wireless model has a massive $200 off at Best Buy. It's not 4K, but then at this price that would be asking a lot. With a maximum screen size of 300 inches, it'll provide a true home cinema experience any night of the week.View Deal

Yaber V3 Mini Bluetooth projector $299 $119 at Amazon Bluetooth means you can beam content straight from your phone to this projector, be it movies, shows or YouTube. It can also connect wirelessly to a Bluetooth speaker, giving you decent audio without the need for a dedicated setup. Or wires.View Deal

Viewsonic PX727HD $759 $599 at Amazon With $160 off, this Viewsonic is great value. Viewsonic is a trusted name in home cinema projectors, and this model's 1080p HD picture should prove mighty immersive for movies, shows, games, and whatever else you throw at it.View Deal

Viewsonic PG707W $1049 $669 at Target There's big money off this Viewsonic, too. It could save you money in the long term too, thanks to its energy saving SuperEco feature, which reduces power consumption and extends the lamp life by 20,000 hours. View Deal

Vankyo Leisure 470 Mini $149 $129 at Best Buy Another 1080p HD model, this Vankyo connects to your tablet or smartphone over wi-fi and shows its content at up to 250 inches across. Its native resolution is 1280 x 720, but it supports 1080p HD too.View Deal

