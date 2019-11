While the separate tuner is something of a rarity now, the TEAC has plenty to offer the discerning listener wanting to add a tuner to their system.

Alongside the tuners you'll find manual and automatic tuning, presets and a digital clock with timer and sleep functions.

Complete with a remote control, the T-R650DAB FM/AM tuner will set you back around £170 and we'll have a review in the November issue, out September 17th.

