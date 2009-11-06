Housed in a wooden cabinet with a black, leather-effect finish, the SR-3DAB is designed for use in the bedroom, kitchen, study or living room.

As well as having a built-in iPod dock, it also has a 3.5mm stereo input for connecting other portable players, can play MP3 files on a CD or from a USB flash storage device or SD card, and includes a clock with a dual alarm.

Additional features include a headphone jack, remote control and iPod dock adapters. Here's the complete spec list:

* iPod/iPhone, CD, USB, SD, DAB/FM, AUX

* Slot-in CD player

* Playback CD, CD-R/RW and MP3 disc

* iPod dock for iPod and iPhone

* iPod charging while playing

* Video output to TV (Movie and slide show from iPod)

* USB Port and SD Card slot for MP3 playback

* DAB/FM RDS tuner

* Preset station memory

* Illuminated touch control panels

* Large LC display with 3-step dimmer and light off

* Digital clock, dual alarm with snooze, sleep timer

* Independent speaker chambers with bass-reflex port

* Black faux-leather finish

* Remote control (also controls iPod functions)

