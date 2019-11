As a result of an improving advertising market, STV says it will increase its investment in HD with a service expected to be available on Freeview HD and Virgin Media's cable service from June.

STV, which today sold off its loss-making Pearl & Dean cinema advertising business for £1, says that the total UK TV advertising market is expected to grow between ten and 20 per cent in June.

It also expects ad revenue to be up 21 per cent year on year in April, and 23 per cent up in May.

