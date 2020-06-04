Studio-quality Neil Young Archives now available on BluOS devices

If you're a fan of Rockin' in a Free World, you'll no doubt be excited to learn that Neil Young's high-resolution streaming service, the aptly-named Neil Young Archives, is now available on BluOS devices in the US and Canada*.

As we reported back in January, Lenbook International - the Canadian audio company behind the Neil Young Archives, the BluOS software and Bluesound, NAD and PSB Speakers brands - announced it was planning to bring the music icon's studio-quality archives to the BluOS multi-room platform.

Fast forward to today, and Canada- and US-based owners of BluOS-enabled products (including NAD, Bluesound, and DALI devices) can now take advantage. They are being prompted to update their players to access a free sample of the Neil Young Archives; 'Song of the Day' and 'Album of the Week' will appear in the BluOS Controller app.

Prefer to dive straight in and subscribe to the full Neil Young hi-res catalogue, including exclusive live concert streams and previously unreleased songs? That'll set you back a pretty reasonable $19.99 per year or $1.99 per month. New users can sign-up here, while existing subscribers of the Neil Young Archives can simply log in via the 'Add Music' area of the BluOS app.

According to Young, “creating Neil Young Archives has enabled me to support and partner with established hi-res audio brands using BluOS to achieve great improvement over mainstream consumer devices and bring the true beauty of music to you".

*Sadly there's no word on when, or even if, the Neil Young Archives will be available to UK-based BluOS users. We have asked a Bluesound representative to clarify. But, given that the Young is known to have a, ahem, Heart of Gold, here's hoping that UK fans won't have to wait too long.

