Spotify Mixes is an all-new personalised playlist

Building on the success of its ‘Daily Mixes’ feature, Spotify is launching a new type of personalised playlist called 'Spotify Mixes'.

Its name may sound ambiguous, but it’s designed to give users more clearly defined playlists based on songs they already like, with themes and names that are easier to remember and refer back to.

There's three categories of mixes – artists, genres and decades – each containing several playlists based on the music you listen to most often.

Spotify says that the mixes you see will start with songs you already like and frequently update with new recommendations based on Spotify’s algorithm.

The feature follows the recent introduction of 'Liked Songs' filters. which offer users more options to curate to their mood while avoiding becoming stuck in a musical rut.

Starting today, Spotify is rolling out Daily Mixes to both free and premium subscribers; just head to the ‘Made For You’ hub within the search tab.

