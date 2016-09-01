Wireless and noise-cancelling seem to go hand in hand where premium over-ear headphones are concerned. And, the Sony MDR-1000X looks set to challenge the current class-leaders, including the Bose QuietComfort 35 and Sennheiser Momentum Wireless, for top spot.

Sony claims the MDR-1000Xs offer "industry leading levels of noise-cancelling", and they're the first pair of Sony headphones to feature what the company calls its Sense Engine.

The first element of the Sense Engine is Sony's Personal NC Optimiser. This clever piece of auto-calibration technology analyses your head shape and the positioning of the headphones to deliver the best sound possible.

We've encountered similar tech on high-end headphones before, such as the £1300 AKG N90Qs, but never before at this price point.

The other Smart Engine components include the choice of two listening modes. Accessing Quick Attention Mode, (by covering the right ear pad) allows you to talk to others without removing the headphones.

Ambient Sound Mode uses a mic in each earpiece to allow a certain amount of background noise to be heard while listening to music.

Sony's DSEE HX audio processing also features in the new headphones and attempts to bring your music closer to the standards of high-resolution audio.

The MDR-1000X launches in October for €400 (around £330), and will be available in both black and grey beige.

