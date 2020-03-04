Sonos deal: you can now buy Sonos speakers from just $99

Sonos is running a huge sale on its 'Certified Refurbished' speakers, offering speakers from as low as $99.

The excellent Play:1 is the veteran speaker wearing that super-attractive price tag, while the newer, also highly recommendable Sonos One (Gen 1) with voice control is $159. The Playbar is only $499, too, among other discounted Sonos products.

The (obvious) catch? They're 'certified refurbished' models as opposed to brand-new ones. That may not be so bad, though. Sonos says that "each certified refurbished product undergoes comprehensive testing and receives any replacement parts to ensure it's as good as new". They also come with a one-year guarantee.

With that in mind, this rare opportunity could be a great way to get Sonos into your home on a very modest budget.

Sonos Play:1 Certified Refurbished $99

A compact cracker, the Sonos Play:1 is the original building block of Sonos's multi-room empire. It's since been succeeded by the voice-controllable Sonos One, but it still offers core Sonos multi-room and streaming features and packs some fantastic audio inside its modest frame. View Deal

Sonos One Certified Refurbished $159

This is the cheapest Sonos wireless speaker with voice control. Get great sound, multi-room skills, Alexa voice control and access to every streaming service going. It isn't the latest (Gen 2) version, but the difference is only the addition of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), an updated processor, and increased memory for the new model.View Deal

