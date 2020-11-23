Sonos Black Friday sale: save $100 on Sonos Beam and Sonos Move

It's Black Friday week (!), and Sonos Black Friday deals are now live.

There's a $100 saving on the excellent Beam soundbar, plus a $100 saving on the Sonos Sub subwoofer and Sonos Move Bluetooth speaker.

Like Apple gear, Sonos kit isn't often discounted, so $100 off is big news indeed. Especially for a five-star, Award-winning product like the Beam.

Black Friday Sonos deals

Sonos Beam $399 $299 at Sonos

Sonos Beam $399 $299 at Amazon

This discount applies to both black and white finishes of the Beam, so you can match it to your decor. And it's available at the same price from Amazon, if you want to take advantage of Prime delivery.View Deal

Sonos Move $399 $299 at Sonos

Sonos Move $399 $299 at Amazon

Sonos' Bluetooth speaker is also discounted by $100. It's the most versatile speaker Sonos has ever made, and offers an open, large-scale sound. The obligatory multi-room capabilities come as standard, and the charging base is very swish indeed. A great buy, especially with this discount. View Deal

The Beam is a stellar soundbar, a true five-star product and What Hi-Fi? 2020 Award winner. It's smaller and more affordable than the Sonos Arc – another Award winner – with fewer HDMI inputs. But if your TV is on the more modest size, the Beam will suit it perfectly.

Available in black and white finishes (both of which are discounted at the moment), the Beam looks stylish but understated – and every bit the Sonos product. It can sit in your TV cabinet or be wall-mounted, though the bracket costs extra.

This isn’t simply a soundbar: it's also a wireless, multi-room speaker that can play music from almost any source. Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Amazon, Google Play, Deezer, your phone, network-connected hard drives – they're all supported and all can be combined in on-the-fly playlists and queues.

The Beam can talk to any other Sonos products you have in your home, playing the same music as the One in your kitchen or the Play:5 in your dining room. Like all Sonos products, it fits seamlessly into the brand's ecosystem.

Sonos also supports AirPlay 2, allowing you to build a multi-room system with products from different manufacturers. Of course, the Beam can also connect to your TV, and deal with TV and movie sound too – which is what most people will use it for.

Voice controls come as standard, thanks to Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri integration. And it sounds awesome, with more scale and weight than most compact speakers.

A great soundbar, then, and an excellent multi-room speaker into the bargain. Worth 300 bucks of anyone's money.

