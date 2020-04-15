Sling TV 'Happy Hour' offers free TV every day during primetime

While many streaming services are offering extended free trials and discounted subscriptions to keep people entertained during lockdown, Sling TV is now going one further by offering free TV to Americans every day between 5pm and midnight local time.

Sling TV's 'Happy Hour Across America' essentially offers its Sling Blue service (normally $30 per month) to new Sling TV customers for free, providing them with more than 50 live channels (including AMC, Bravo, CNN, HGTV and FOX News) and over 50,000 on-demand titles to watch within that daily seven-hour window. The content can be accessed on up to three devices at once, too.

All you need to do to participate in 'Happy Hour Across America' is register your email on Sling's website – you don't even have to hand over your credit card details. And move fast: this is a "limited time offer".

The move follows the service's 'Stay in and Sling' deal, which offered free Sling TV Blue to new customers for 14 days, before extending it by another seven days.

