Sky Movies live and on-demand are now available on Sky Go for viewing on smartphones and tablets as well as TV and online.

BSkyB is today launching its movies-on-demand Sky Go app for Apple's iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch (available free from the App Store). A Sky Go app for Android devices will be launched "in the coming months".

Sky Movies subscribers using Sky Go can stream movies on demand via a wi-fi connection, with 3G capability to be added by the end of this year. Users will also be able to view all 11 Sky Movies channels on a linear basis.

New release titles available through Sky Go over the coming weeks include Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1, Little Fockers, Black Swan and Gulliver's Travels.

Since its launch in July 2011, Sky Go has attracted almost two million unique users, the company claims. The service is also available on PC, Mac and laptops.

