Sky launches 'Learning From Home' collection on Sky Kids

Your children might be jumping out of bed ready for a Joe Wicks PE session at 9am (and if you need more of the like, our 11 best homeschooling programmes on TV will help), but for the post-PE schedule Sky has made some educational collections available on Sky Kids. The aim is, naturally, to help families who will inadvertently be spending more time together at home in the coming weeks.

The 'Learning From Home' collections are now available to Sky Kids customers in three key curriculum stages as follows:

Foundation: Early Years – under 5s

Featured content includes Numberblocks which focuses on numeracy, Labuntina for educational songs as well as shows such as Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, Rusty Rivets and Octonauts.

Key Stage 1 – 5-7 year-olds

Natural history and science programming such as Ocean Rescue: Dive In & Do It and Maddie’s Do You Know? alongside dance tutorials from Kidz Bop and Sky Sports’ Kids Fit in 5.

Key Stage 2 – 8-11 year-olds

Featured content here includes current affairs and factual shows such as Braydon Meets plus Horrible Histories and Operation Ouch. A special episode of a weekly news show FYI focusing on Coronavirus will also be available from 28th March.

This Easter, Sky Kids will also launch all-new episodes of Moominvalley, plus a new Sky original, Bad Nature, that promises to bring disgusting animal facts to life through comedy.

In addition to the new collections, Sky Kids already has 11 channels for ankle-biters and 5000 episodes of on demand content for under 12s, including Mr Bean, Peppa Pig, Henry Danger and Morph. If you're a Sky Kids customer, you can also download the Kids app, which has all of this plus an interactive art studio – so your little ones can get creative – plus over 80 games including educational offerings such as Phonics, Coding, Maths and quizzes that should make learning from home far easier.

Virgin Media customer? It's OK, there's good news here too. Virgin is giving its customers the Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network channels for free for the foreseeable.

With schools closed across the UK, the popular channels – home to Henry Danger, Sam & Cat, and Just Add Magic to name just a few – will be available to watch with no additional subscription fee required.

Virgin Media customers would normally have to pay extra for these add-on channels, but until further notice families can make the most of them without spending a penny.

