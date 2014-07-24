The latest deal also includes the rights to catch-up content, while TalkTalk's Sky Sports subscribers will be able to receive Sky Sports 5 – the new 'home of European football' from 12th August and as part of the Sky Sports Boost package.

Sky Sports Box Office will be made available to TalkTalk subscribers, which will allow viewers to watch the major live boxing and wrestling events sold on a pay-per-view basis – "another flexible way" to view sports content from Sky.

TalkTalk's managing director consumer Tristia Harrison said: "Our customers love the ability to dip in and out of the TV they love and this new agreement means we can continue to offer the flexible access to great content."

Sky group director of Strategy and Business Development Mai Fyfield added: "We look forward to TalkTalk customers being able to continue to enjoy the best of Sky, including the brand new Sky Sports 5 channel launching next month."

