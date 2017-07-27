Ubiquitous satellite broadcaster Sky and French high-end/high-concept brand Devialet have announced the fruits of their brand-new partnership: the Sky Soundbox.

The Soundbox is a well-specified soundbar: Bluetooth connectivity, a digital optical input, and HDMI in and out are all included. Sound is delivered by three 2in full-range drivers, reinforced by six 3in woofers.

When we first reported on the possibility of a Sky soundbar back in January, it was in the context of the possibility of Dolby Atmos coming to Sky Q.

But though Sky has announced Dolby Atmos will be arriving on Sky Q "later this summer" - and in time for the start of the Premier League season, we understand - we're told the Soundbox "won't support Atmos", despite Dolby Audio on board.

Nevertheless, Sky CEO (UK and Ireland) Stephen van Rooyen says "we believe Sky Soundbox is the Ultra HD of home audio".

Sky is taking orders for the Soundbox at its website right now. It's priced at £800, though existing Sky subscribers can pay £300 and Sky Q customers (new or existing) need stump up only £250.

As far as Devialet is concerned, the partnership will bring the company to much wider mainstream attention. Until now Devialet has been known for far more esoteric (and expensive) electronics - and some very worthy adventures in the land of rare recordings.

