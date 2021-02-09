Siri could soon let you skip Apple Music in favour of Spotify

iOS 14.5 is rolling out to developers now, and it brings some major new features including the ability to set a default music service of your choice.

According to eagle-eyed Reddit users, the first time you ask Siri to play a song in iOS 14.5 it provides the option to select a third-party default music service – including Spotify.

Siri will default to that chosen music-streaming service thereafter, rather than immediately reaching for Apple Music. If you selected Spotify, for example, you would say "Hey Siri, play Heart of Gold by Neil Young" – without having to add "...on Spotify".

If you're an iPhone user who prefers the likes of Spotify, Deezer and YouTube Music to Apple Music, the prospect of iOS 14.5 will, no doubt, be music to your ears.

iOS 14.5 has yet to be released to the public, but it is currently in public beta testing to iron out the bugs. Macrumours notes that those who have trialled the feature say it sometimes requires specific phrases and reverts back to Apple Music.

Apple's next operating system is said to offer plenty more upgrades, including the ability to unlock your iPhone using an Apple Watch when wearing a mask. Meanwhile, gamers will be able to use the latest PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers with the iPhone/iPad.

The company launched the first beta on 1st February and is expected to roll out the final version of iOS 14.5 by mid March.

