SIM2 is describing its new C3X Lumis One projector as 'the special one', saying it takes the design elements of its other Grand Cinema models, but delivers them with a significant cost saving.

Said to be the smallest Full HD three-chip projector on the market, the £18,995 projector uses Texas Instruments' 0.95in 1080p DC4 DLP chipset and a redesigned version of SIM2's Alphapath light engine to deliver 'superb colour depth, black level performance, contrast ratio and brightness.'

The new lighting system has a diecast aluminium body for better heat-management, allowing the use of a more powerful lamp, and a tapered rod integrator for better uniformity of illumination and more efficient light transmission.

Two HDMI inputs are backed up with composite, component, S-video and RGBHV inputs, and the projector also has RS-232 and USB control inputs, plus 12V trigger and infrared sensor connections.

