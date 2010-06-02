Trending

SIM2's C3X Lumis Uno lowers the entry cost for Grand Cinema series

By News 

New £18,995 projector is also the smallest full HD three-chip model on the market

SIM2 is describing its new C3X Lumis One projector as 'the special one', saying it takes the design elements of its other Grand Cinema models, but delivers them with a significant cost saving.

Said to be the smallest Full HD three-chip projector on the market, the £18,995 projector uses Texas Instruments' 0.95in 1080p DC4 DLP chipset and a redesigned version of SIM2's Alphapath light engine to deliver 'superb colour depth, black level performance, contrast ratio and brightness.'

The new lighting system has a diecast aluminium body for better heat-management, allowing the use of a more powerful lamp, and a tapered rod integrator for better uniformity of illumination and more efficient light transmission.

Two HDMI inputs are backed up with composite, component, S-video and RGBHV inputs, and the projector also has RS-232 and USB control inputs, plus 12V trigger and infrared sensor connections.

