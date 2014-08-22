SoftBank Mobile Corporation (Japan) and Sprint Corporation (US) are the companies through which the new handset will be offered, with the Japanese launch scheduled for 29th August. The exact US launch date hasn't yet been confirmed.

In addition to its "frameless" design, the Aquos Crystal features Crystal Sound – comprising Harmon Kardon's Clari-Fi technology, which is designed to restore and "rebuild" music fidelity lost during audio compression for "clearer" quality.

Other features include 8MP rear-facing and 1.2MP front-facing cameras, a 2,040mAh battery, a 1.2GHz quad-core processor with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM. The Aquos Crystal is run on the Android 4.4.2 KitKat OS.

Sprint senior vice president of product development David Owens: “We are thrilled to welcome Sharp to the US wireless market. Aquos Crystal will quickly become a must-have smartphone, showcasing Sharp’s strength in display technology."

