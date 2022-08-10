Save up to $50 on Sony LinkBuds with these wireless earbuds deals

Sony's ever-popular LinkBuds and LinkBuds S wireless earbuds are now on sale at Amazon. Grab yourself a pair of LinkBuds for $158 or $22 off (opens in new tab), or pick up a pair of LinkBuds S buds for $148 or $52 off (opens in new tab).

We've reviewed both the LinkBuds and the LinkBuds S at What Hi-Fi?, giving both earbuds four-stars in our reviews. On both LinkBuds models, we appreciated their balanced, natural sound profiles; how open and spacious they sounded; and their lightweight, comfortable designs.

Sony LinkBuds and LinkBuds S Amazon deals

Sony LinkBuds: $180 $158 at Amazon

The LinkBuds come with an interesting design that solves a lot of the conventional problems with earbuds, and overall, there's a lot to like in these buds, from sound quality to comfort and everything in between. At just $158, these are a great pickup for anybody looking for earbuds.

Sony LinkBuds S: $200 $148 at Amazon

The LinkBuds S bring all the familiar features of the LinkBuds, like how lightweight and comfortable they are on top of offering up strong audio quality, but the LinkBuds S also pack in active noise-cancelling, too. If you're in the market for some ANC earbuds, the LinKBuds S at over $50 off are a great buy.

Sony's LinkBuds line of wireless earbuds are ever-popular, but they don't just have name recognition, they're popular for a reason. The LinkBuds line offers up strong, balanced audio quality, solid bass performance, and the LinkBuds S even throw in active noise-cancelling in the mix, too.

On top of all that, the LinkBuds come with a unique design aimed at making the LinkBuds as lightweight, comfortable, and easy to put in your ears as possible. This has earned the LinkBuds a reputation for being wireless earbuds made for people who don't normally like the fit or feeling of wireless earbuds.

It's hard to be disappointed by the LinkBuds if you're in the market for wireless earbuds, and the only issue we at What Hi-Fi? had with the LinkBuds came down to them not being able to keep pace with more expensive, better-sounding buds. Now, with hefty discounts, the LinkBuds sound great for the price, too.

If you're in the market for wireless earbuds and you don't usually love the fit of these kinds of headphones, consider checking out the LinkBuds, and if you also want ANC, check out the LinkBuds S. These are solid, all-around earbuds that can handle anything you throw at them, and they're great deals, too.

