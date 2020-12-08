Save $500 off Samsung 4K TVs with the best TV deal on Amazon right now

Amazon Holiday Deals are here – and savings include up to $500 off the 2020 Samsung Q70T 4K TV. Here's the best bit, though: the bigger the screen, the more you save.

There's $100 off the 55-inch Q70T ( was $1000 , now $898), plus $200 off the 65-inch ( was $1300, now $1098) and 75-inch versions ( was $2200, now $1998).

Fancy immersing yourself in Elf? The 85-inch Q70T is now down to (was $3300, now $2798) – a massive $500 saving on the MSRP.

To our mind, those are pretty decent discounts on what is a well-regarded 2020 TV with apps galore and Samsung's flagship Quantum 2.0 4K processor with AI upscaling.

The best TV deal on Amazon right now

Samsung Q70T 65-inch 4K QLED TV: $1300 $1098 at Amazon

Here's a deal you won't want to miss: $200 off a Samsung 2020 4K QLED TV that shares many of its features with the much pricier flagship models. From the impressive picture processing to the gamer-friendly features, this set's a bit of a steal right now.View Deal

Samsung Q70T 85-inch 4K QLED TV: $3300 $2798 at Amazon

It's been a heck of a year, so if you want to splash out on some high-end Christmas cheer, this 85-inch TV could be just the ticket. It's one of Samsung's mid-range Q70T models and features plenty of apps, so you won't be short of Christmas movies to stream on its giant 85-inch QLED panel.

View Deal

We've not yet reviewed the Q70T but we can report that Samsung's edge-lit QLEDs have proved excellent performance-per-pound propositions when we've tested them in the past.

The Q70T is stuffed with tech, including Adaptive Picture+, Adaptive Sound+ and Samsung's flagship Quantum Processor 2.0 4K processor. It's also blessed with a HDMI socket that supports 4K at 120fps, making this model a tempting buy for next-gen gamers.

You also get Samsung's fantastic smart TV platform, Tizen, which supports voice commands and dishes up a vast collection of streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Go/Max and more.

It may not be Samsung's ultimate QLED for 2020 - that's between the much pricer Q90T and Q95T models – but the Q70T is arguably better value for money and a great buy for gamers and movie fans alike.

With up to $500 off the Q70T, this Amazon Holiday Deal is too good to miss.

