Save $330 with this killer TCL Mini LED TV deal

TCL's ever-popular, affordable line of TVs just got even more affordable: Right now, you can pick up a 55-inch Mini LED 4K HDR TV from Best Buy for just $620 (opens in new tab), saving a massive $330 from the 55R646's original retail price of $950.

Generally, TCL is best known for its Roku TVs, but the 55R646 is actually a Google TV, meaning that you can expect the familiar Google TV experience with this TCL set.

TCL 4K Mini LED TV deal

(opens in new tab) TCL 55R646 4K Mini LED TV: $950 $620 at Best Buy (save $330) (opens in new tab)

If you're in the market for a new TV that doesn't break the bank, check out this 4K Mini LED set from TCL. It comes with 120Hz support, full-array local dimming, four HDMI inputs, and Google TV functionality.

TCL is known as a company for the great value it offers to customers by way of good-looking, competitively-priced sets, and the 55R646 looks like one to consider on paper. Coming in at just $620 with this Best Buy deal, the 55R646 is a great way to enter the world of 4K/120Hz without having to spend a fortune.

Plus, on top of features like 4K resolution, a Mini LED panel, and Google TV functionality, the 55R646 has another major feature characteristic of TCL: full-array local dimming support with over 240 zones. Creature comforts like WiFi 6, ethernet, HDMI eARC, and voice assistant support are also built-in.

We haven't reviewed the 55R646, but we've reviewed the 55RP620K, another 2021 55-inch set from TCL, that we loved, giving it five-stars in our review and saying "a grown-up performance for picture and sound make this another great Roku TV for the UK market." In general, we find the TCL brand to be on the upswing in both the U.S. and the UK, regularly offering up great deals on good sets.

If you're in the market for a new, mid-sized 4K TV but don't want to spend an arm and a leg, we think it's definitely worth checking out Best Buy's deal on the TCL 55R646.

