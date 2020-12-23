Best Buy TV deal: Save $150 on this 70-inch Sharp 4K Android TV

Looking for a smart, 70-inch Android 4K TV to see you through the holiday season and into 2021 in style?

TV pioneer Sharp (the first firm to manufacture and sell Japan-made TV sets back in the 1950s, and the first ever company to create a commercially available 8K TV) can offer you one for just one cent over $500 right now, if you head over to Best Buy. We know – that's why we're telling you.

Best Buy TV deal

Sharp 70" 4K 2020 Smart TV $650 $500 (save $150) at Best Buy

An astonishing 25% saving on a 70-inch 2020 Sharp Aquos TV that was honestly pretty affordable to start with. You'll get Google Assistant voice recognition in the supplied remote, Chromecast plus Bluetooth 5.0, and programming includes NetFlix, Disney+, YouTube, hulu, Amazon Prime, pandora, Sling and HBO NOW. View Deal

While it's not a model we've had the pleasure of testing, on paper this sleek 4K Ultra HD (2160 resolution) Sharp full array LED TV could be an ideal fit for your home – especially if you're ensconced in Google's smart ecosystem or looking to set up an Android smart home in 2021.

You'll get built-in apps including NetFlix, Disney+, YouTube, hulu, Amazon Prime, pandora, Sling and HBO NOW, plus four HDMI ports for easy switching between live programming, streaming channels and gaming consoles.

The included remote has Google Assistant voice recognition inbuilt, and the TV is wall mountable if you don't want it to rest on its sleek feet – although you'll have to buy the wall mount separately.

In the sound department, Sharp boasts "a crisp 20W output audio with surround sound", although we'd strongly recommend investing in a good soundbar when buying a TV of this size.

Our advice? It's a huge amount of 4K screen real estate for little money...

