Save 60% on Beats wireless headphones in the Best Buy Black Friday sale

Want to rock out while you run errands? Best Buy has slashed 60% off Beats X wireless headphones ahead of Black Friday. Normally $99.99, you can now score them for just $39.99 – a BIG $60 saving.

The Beats X wireless headphones come out of the Beats by Dre stable, now owned by Apple, so they benefit from Apple's W1 chip and pair great with iPhone. At less-than-half-price, they're a superb deal.

Beats X wireless headphones $99 $39 at Best Buy

These Beats wireless headphones stay in position thanks to ear hooks, so they don't. They're not the newest but they're firm favorites thanks to their energetic bass and great fit. Get a big 60% discount while you can.View Deal

The Beats X wireless headphones use Bluetooth technology so can work with any phone, Apple or Android. In our Beats X review we found them slick and impressive when it came to wireless connectivity, and their sonic enthusiasm and chunky bass is infectious.

They look smart, too, and last for around eight hours between charges. In a rush? Fast charging offers a couple of hours’ use from a 15-minute charge.

It's worth noting that the Beats X buds were recently trumped by the 2020 Beats Flex ($50) wireless buds, which offer 12 hours battery life and the same W1 chip. But at $39.99 – 60% off – the Beats X still offer incredible value for money.

MORE:

Our pick of the best headphones for every budget

Block out the world: best noise-cancelling headphones

Best true wireless earbuds