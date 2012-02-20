Samsung's board has given the go-ahead for its plan to spin off the firm's Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) division, reports the BBC.

It will launch the new unit, Samsung Display Company Ltd, as a new corporation on April 1st, once it has shareholder approval for the move.

Samsung, like all LCD manufacturers, is going through a tough time as product demand slows and prices have been eroded.

"The spin-off will allow us to make quicker business decisions and respond to our clients' needs more swiftly," said Donggun Park, executive vice president and head of Samsung's LCD business.

