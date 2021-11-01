Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to have Samsung's brightest ever OLED screen

We haven't heard many rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S22 lately, but with the phone's launch now possibly just a couple of months away – and the rumour-dominating iPhone 13 now official – that will soon change. The latest concerns the S22 Ultra's screen – apparently the device will have the brightest OLED panel ever seen in a Samsung smartphone.

That's according to serial leaker Ice universe (via GSMArena). He claims the peak brightness of the S22 Ultra's display "broke through the highest record of Samsung's OLED screen". He goes on to imply the screen will remain exclusive to Samsung.

The peak brightness of S22 Ultra broke through the highest record of Samsung's OLED screen. Obviously, Samsung still keeps the best screen for itself.October 28, 2021 See more

There aren't any specifics to get into, but suffice to say Samsung's premium smartphones have some of the best screens in the business (it provides panels for other manufacturers' handsets too, including some iPhones).

The Galaxy S21 – whose screen we described as rich and smooth in our review – peaked at 1500 nits, so expect the S22 to top that.

Ice universe has a pretty good track record of accurate leaks, though no one is perfect. A few leaks ahead of the iPhone 13 launch proved to be false, for example.

The S22 is expected to be announced early next year, possibly as early as January (in line with the S21). It's rumoured to have a 120Hz display, ultra-fast chip (possibly with its own cooling fan), and a camera with five lenses. We'll bring you all the news and rumours as we get them.

