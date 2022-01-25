Samsung Galaxy S22 to launch on 9th February, according to latest leak

The Samsung Galaxy S22 release date and time appear to have been leaked online. Whoops.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass claims the next-gen S-series smartphones from Samsung will go official on 9th February 2022 at 3pm. Blass doesn't specify a timezone, but we'd guess 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 2am AEDT.

Blass uploaded the official-looking image (below) to his private Twitter account. The event seems to be titled 'The Epic Standard', which could refer to the rumoured merger of Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / Samsung)

Last week, Samsung announced that it would reveal the Galaxy S22 handsets in February, but didn't give a specific date. That honour seems to have fallen to Blass, either by accident or by design.

As for the event itself, Korean news outlet ddaily.co.kr claims that Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will be a virtual affair, with no in-person component due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Some Galaxy S22 specs and features have already been leaked. The standard S22 is said to feature a 6.06-inch display, while the S22+ is tipped for a 6.55-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display. The range-topping S22 Ultra is said to boast a 6.8-inch Super AMOLED with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and an S Pen stylus.

As for prices, leaker Roland Quandt has revealed what he claims are the official European prices for the Galaxy S22 lineup. You can even reserve the device now – before it has even been announced.

We're expecting to see the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet debut alongside the Galaxy S22 family, too. In the meantime, here are all the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 release date, price and specs rumours.

