Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro tipped for Apple-baiting spatial sound upgrade

Last week, a leaked 360-degree video revealed the design of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. This week, a software leak has exposed the presence of a major new feature – 3D spatial audio.

The leak, posted on GitHub, suggests the Galaxy Buds Pro will simulate surround sound using "3D audio". If the screenshots below are legit, the tech will allow users to, "hear vivid, immersive sound coming from all directions".

If this all sounds rather familiar, it might be because Apple's AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones already offer their take on spatial audio. The tech uses an accelerometer to adjust the sound according to the position of your head - a bit like sitting in a multiplex cinema.

And, just as Apple's special audio tech doesn't support Android users with AirPods, it looks like Samsung's spatial tech will require a device running Android 11. The feature is also said to work with Dolby Atmos Music.

(Image credit: GitHub (https://github.com/ThePBone/BudsProAnalysis))

Today's leak also seems to confirm that Samsung's next noise-cancelling buds will get an improved ambient mode with "Voice Detect". The latter could automatically lower the volume when the wearer talks (Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones offer a similar feature, called Speak-To-Chat).

A slew of credible leaks have tipped the Buds Pro for AKG-tuned audio, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C charging and a beefier battery life (courtesy, in part, of the new 500aMh charging case). Three gloss finishes are said to include "Phantom Violet" and "Phantom Black".

Either way, there's not long to wait – the Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone at Unpacked on 14th January 2021.

