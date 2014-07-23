We first caught a glimpse of the UN105S9W at CES 2014 earlier this year as Samsung and LG went head-to-head in a battle to unveil the "world's first" 105in curved 4K screen in Las Vegas. And it's fair to say both are impressive sets.

Each individual Samsung set is built to order and will cost you a fair chunk of cash – $120,000 to be exact, which comes it at around £70,000. However, we're still awaiting official word to see if the UN105S9W is on its way to the UK.

MORE: Samsung 2014 TVs – sizes, prices, specs

MORE: Ultra HD 4K TV - reviews, news and everything you need to know

The 105in screen has been designed to immerse viewers and provide a cinema experience in the comfort of your own home – if you have the space, of course. It boasts a 5120 x 2160 resolution and a display with 11 million pixels.

It includes Samsung's proprietary UHD Dimming and Precision Black technology; Quad Screen Multi-Link to transform your TV into four screens for live TV, streaming video and web search; and Smart TV platform powered by a Quad Core processor.

Other features include an range of inputs – four HDMI 2.0 inputs; four USB; one ethernet; one component; two composite; and one terrestrial and cable RF input apiece. It also connects to wi-fi and comes with two pairs of 3D active glasses.

Samsung is offering its Samsung Elite Service to those who purchase the UN105S9W, which allows you to receive an in-home visit by Samsung Field Engineers who will take you through the TV's features and how to optimise your viewing experience.

MORE: Best TVs to buy in 2014