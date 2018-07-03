Remember when Samsung unveiled the lifestyle-orientated ‘Frame’ TV at CES 2017?

Cast your minds back to before the Korean giant first demoed The Wall and announced its forthcoming 8K TVs, and you may recall the concept of a screen within a picture frame not only acting as a typical TV but also as framed art for when it isn’t performing TV duties.

Well, now Samsung has launched a revised edition. The Frame for 2018 keeps its 4K UHD screen, but adds support for HDR10+. Like Samsung’s 2018 QLED TV line, it’s a well-connected smarty-pants, allowing access to several streaming services.

It also comes equipped with Bixby, Samsung’s (Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant-rivalling) voice assistant platform, enabling owners to use voice commands to, say, switch TV channels or control compatible smart lights.

Of course, half of The Frame’s selling point is its alter ego as a constantly changing piece of framed art, and Samsung has increased that appeal with a) a greater number of artworks available through The Samsung Art Store and b) enhanced customisation features.

There are now over 800 works available through the store, including ‘30 iconic pieces of photography from The New York Times’ and, thanks to an improved interface, owners can browse art pieces based on the colour scheme of their room or by a particular medium (like drawings or photography).

The Frame 2018 is available in the UK now in 43in, 49in, 55in and 65in sizes, with prices starting from £1199.

MORE:

Best Samsung HD and 4K TVs 2018

How to set up your TV for the World Cup

Samsung confirms 2018 4K and QLED TV line-up

Best TV deals of the month

OLED vs QLED - which is the best TV technology?