Rumours PS5 will 'struggle' to run 4K games shot down by US developer

Last week, a PS5 leaker suggested that Sony's next-gen console might "struggle" to play 4K games at 60fps. Well, good news, PlayStation fans: game developer TeamKill Media has well and truly rebutted those rumours.

TeamKill, which is is busy developing first-person shooter Quantum Error, recently tweeted that the game is "currently running at 4K 65-70 FPS unoptimized" on PS5... swiftly followed by some 'crying laughing' emojis for extra emphasis!

Not sure where this quote comes from but, it didn’t come from us.Quantum Error currently is running at 4K 65-70 FPS unoptimized. We will be hitting our goal of 4K 60 FPS.And there will be much more than just corridors lol! 🤣August 13, 2020

The US-based developer posted the response in reply to another Twitter user, who claimed to have "heard" that Quantum Error "is struggling to get 4K 30[fps] on PS5" and that 4K games might have to be "downgraded" to run on the console.

But, from what TeamKill says, it seems that gamers can breathe a sigh of relief and discount the rumour that PS5 will launch with so-called 'fake' 4K games, where scenes are upscaled from a lower resolution to mimic full 4K.

Instead, it looks like PS5 fans can expect a slew of glorious 4K 60fps games when the console is unveiled around November time (according to the latest release date leaks).

There's bad news for those waiting on the Xbox Series X, though. The rival next-gen console's showpiece 4K game, Halo Infinite, has been delayed until 2021.

MORE:

PS4 vs PS5: should you upgrade?

PS5 could 'struggle' to run 4K games, suggests developer leak

PS5 price and pre-orders: how much will PlayStation 5 cost?

PS5: latest release date, specs and news