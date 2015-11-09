Amazon Video joins Netflix, Google Play movies, Sky Store, Now TV, BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, All 4 and Demand 5, as well as countless other services.

Amazon Video will play nice with the universal search feature Roku introduced in October, which allows users to search by film, TV show, actor and more.

Roku has launched the Roku 4 player in the US, which is capable of supporting 4K video, including content from Netflix and Amazon. It’s still unclear when the 4K streaming box will make its way across the pond to the UK. The company has said it plans to bring the box to other countries “over time”.

